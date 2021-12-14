Insider Selling: Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) Insider Sells 4,154 Shares of Stock

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) insider Christopher Mills sold 4,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £5,898.68 ($7,795.27).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Christopher Mills sold 56,846 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £71,057.50 ($93,904.45).

On Thursday, November 11th, Christopher Mills sold 9,474 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £11,842.50 ($15,650.19).

On Wednesday, October 20th, Christopher Mills sold 1,339,517 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £1,674,396.25 ($2,212,761.00).

Sourcebio International stock opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.78. Sourcebio International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($3.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £110.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Sourcebio International in a research note on Friday.

About Sourcebio International

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

