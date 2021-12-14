Insider Selling: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sells 7,292 Shares of Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.01. 23,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,232. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.96. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.32.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

