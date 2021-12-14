Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 3.9% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Accenture worth $168,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.1% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $377.72 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $381.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.64. The company has a market capitalization of $238.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Argus increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

