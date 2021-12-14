Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 8,361 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 1.8% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.37% of Dollar Tree worth $78,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after acquiring an additional 188,343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

