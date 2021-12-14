Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 3.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $146,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $345.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $339.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

