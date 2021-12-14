International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,829 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

IBM stock opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

