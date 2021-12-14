International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,523 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.9% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 13,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 600,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

IBM stock opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.32. The firm has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

