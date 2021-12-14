International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to post $5.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.10 billion and the lowest is $4.97 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.66 billion to $21.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $45.91. 73,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,631. International Paper has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 658.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.