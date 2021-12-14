Internxt (INXT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $215,799.00

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. Internxt has a market cap of $14.15 million and approximately $215,799.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internxt has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Internxt coin can currently be bought for $22.48 or 0.00047920 BTC on major exchanges.

About Internxt

Internxt is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins and its circulating supply is 629,610 coins. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internxt’s official website is internxt.com . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Internxt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

