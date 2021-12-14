Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 12,400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PLW opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $38.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11,457.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,740,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,153,000 after buying an additional 8,664,807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 78,780 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares in the last quarter.

