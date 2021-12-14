Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the November 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VKI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. 637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,449. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

