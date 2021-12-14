Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 64.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,178,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,218,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 668,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,492,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.24.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

