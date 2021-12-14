Invesco Ltd. Invests $483,000 in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMO opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $102,649.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,771 shares of company stock worth $2,230,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

