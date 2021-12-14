Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,972 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Lifetime Brands worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 6,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,937.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $492,405. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LCUT. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.