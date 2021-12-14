Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,977 Shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eneti were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 1.8% in the second quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 150,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Eneti Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eneti Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Eneti’s payout ratio is currently -0.11%.

NETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Eneti Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.