Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,225 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Uxin were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uxin by 125.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uxin by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36. Uxin Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $634.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter.

About Uxin

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

