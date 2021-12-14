Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 9.2% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $57,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $387.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.42 and its 200 day moving average is $369.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.