Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires 89 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,912.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

Shares of FDX opened at $240.90 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

