Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $117.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.