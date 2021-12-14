Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Purchases 171 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 117,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $157.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.