Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 56 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after buying an additional 303,884 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,918,000 after buying an additional 138,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,543,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,092,000 after buying an additional 120,173 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after buying an additional 129,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.17.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $230.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.09 and a 1-year high of $233.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.