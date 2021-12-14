Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,007 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,284% compared to the average volume of 145 put options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESRT. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,859. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -180.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

