Investors Research Corp Has $32,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after acquiring an additional 202,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $658.30 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $641.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $313.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.