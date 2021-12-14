Investors Research Corp Takes $121,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 804 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Xilinx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,696 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 260,827 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $39,382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,796,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.27.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $209.52 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.31.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.