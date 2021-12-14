Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the November 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INVU traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 1,806,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,256. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

About Investview

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

