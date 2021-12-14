Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the November 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS INVU traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 1,806,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,256. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.79.
