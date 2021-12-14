ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0265 on Top Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 27.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ION has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $365,619.16 and $2.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.00180141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002855 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.78 or 0.00528259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00057354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,678,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,778,783 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.