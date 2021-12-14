Ira Liran Acquires 49,150 Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Ira Liran purchased 49,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $512,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ira Liran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Ira Liran bought 9,850 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,667.00.
Shares of NASDAQ COCO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,681. Vita Coco Company Inc has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $18.61.
About Vita Coco
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
