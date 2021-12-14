Ira Liran Acquires 49,150 Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Ira Liran purchased 49,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $512,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ira Liran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Ira Liran bought 9,850 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,667.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,681. Vita Coco Company Inc has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

