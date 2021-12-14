Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $13.52 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

