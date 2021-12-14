ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.55

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 7833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

IS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Macquarie raised ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ironSource during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ironSource by 175.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

