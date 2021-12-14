IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ IRCP opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRCP. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,631 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,230,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 946,167 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 273,807 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 355,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 272,707 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

