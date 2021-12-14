iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $116.90

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.90 and last traded at $117.44, with a volume of 10402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.47.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.