iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $54.20. 5,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $54.58.

