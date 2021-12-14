iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

IEFA stock opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92.

