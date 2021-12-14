iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 201.4% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,366,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,407,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $82.46 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $62.99 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

