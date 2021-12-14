iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,005 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,490,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after acquiring an additional 839,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after acquiring an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 595,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 167.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 507,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

