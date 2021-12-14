iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 594.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,930 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned 0.13% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

COMT opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.43. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $5.494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%.

