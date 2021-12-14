iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $34,550,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 147,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 84,359 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $103.03. 56,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,853. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.00. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94.

