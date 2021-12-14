iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.87

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.87 and last traded at $82.19, with a volume of 22158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.37.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.546 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 78,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

