iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lowered by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $298.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

