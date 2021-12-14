iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $101,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,160,000 after acquiring an additional 227,138 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,802. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

