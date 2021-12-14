iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,678,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,203,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.