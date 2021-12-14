J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

NYSE:JILL opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. J.Jill has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $24.50.

Get J.Jill alerts:

In other J.Jill news, Director Michael Rahamim acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $80,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $28,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at $429,713.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $189,958. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 271.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.