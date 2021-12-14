J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 666.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.7% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

