J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 303 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.59.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

