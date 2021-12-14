J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 147.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $12,671,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,026 shares of company stock valued at $17,930,290. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $168.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.82 and a 200-day moving average of $147.98. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.14 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.