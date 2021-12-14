J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $323,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.94 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

