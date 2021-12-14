J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $462,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after purchasing an additional 189,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $124.40 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average is $114.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

