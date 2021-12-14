J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in News by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,599,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,225,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in News by 13.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in News by 303.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in News by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,386,000 after purchasing an additional 665,970 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in News by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 276,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

NWSA stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. News’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

