Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.29 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGLT traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $90.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,428. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.