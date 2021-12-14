JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in JD.com were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in JD.com by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 7.0% during the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA increased their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

